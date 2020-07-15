Paige Nicole Messick
Remington, VA - Paige Nicole Messick, 30, of Remington, VA passed away on June 28, 2020. She was born in Newark, DE to Richard and Diane Messick. Paige was a graduate of Caravel Academy in Bear, DE and a Virginia Tech graduate with a degree in Animal and Poultry science. She was employed by Virginia Tech's Marion duPont Scott Equine Medical Center as Nursing Supervisor.
Paige was an avid horsewoman and dog lover. She lived and loved life to the fullest. Paige enjoyed horseback riding, showing, and foaling season at her job. She was always happy to help younger riders. She loved going to the beach, cooking, spending time with friends, and especially taking her dogs Tedder and Silo to the river. You could always find Paige with a smile on her face.
Survivors include, the love of her life: Ben Smith of Remington, VA, mother: Diane Messick of Bear DE, brother: Ryan Messick of Irvine, CA , grandmother: Joan Donahue of Rising Sun, MD, nieces: Caitlin, Serena and Lily Sullivan of Middletown, DE, furbabies: Tedder and Silo and many aunts, uncles and cousins. Paige was predeceased by her father: Richard W. Messick, sister: Lara M. Sullivan and nephew: John B. Sullivan IV.
All were welcomed for a Celebration of Paige's life at Powers Farm and Brewery in Midland, VA on Thursday, July 9th. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to the Marion duPont Scott Equine Medical Center, (17690 Old Waterford Road, Leesburg, VA 20176). Online condolences may be expressed at moserfuneralhome.com
