Doherty Funeral Homes - Pike Creek
3200 Limestone Road
Wilmington, DE 19808
(302) 999-8277
Visitation
Friday, Jun. 21, 2019
3:30 PM - 5:30 PM
Wilmington - Pamela J. Taylor, age 70, of Wilmington, passed away suddenly on Monday, June 17, 2019.

She was born in DuBois, PA, daughter of the late Calvin and Florence (Jones) Carl. Pam was retired after a long career at the Chrysler Plant.

She was an avid Philadelphia Eagles fan, and enjoyed painting, gardening, spending summers in Chincoteague, VA and most of all, spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren.

Pam is survived by her son, Shaun Taylor (Jennifer), and her grandchildren, Alexia, Desiree, and Skylar; as well as Donnie, Sheena, and Haley Moore.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her sister and brother-in-law, Debra and Donald Moore.

Family and friends are invited to visit from 3:30 - 5:30pm on Friday, June 21, 2019 at the Doherty Funeral Home, 3200 Limestone Road, Wilmington, DE 19808. Interment will be private.

Published in The News Journal on June 19, 2019
