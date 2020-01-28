|
|
Pamela L. Ramsey
Wilmington - Pamela L. Ramsey, age 74, originally of Philadelphia, Pa., but has lived all over God's green earth (including Italy), finally came to rest in Manor Care Pike Creek in Wilmington, Delaware. Pam passed away peacefully on January 24, 2020.
Pam was born on October 22, 1945 in Philadelphia to the very awesome Albert and Nora Reiter. Pam graduated from Ridley Park High School, Class of 1963, where she enjoyed being a Majorette. Later in life Pam went on to get her Bachelor's Degree in Psychology graduating at the top of her class.
Pam loved life, her grandchildren, horses, Koala Bears, cherry coke and office supplies......her hobbies included horseback riding, moving, ice skating, and being late for everything.
She is survived by her daughter, Donna L. Trager; her son, Mark A. Lucy; her grandchildren, Eric Rodriguez, Ryan Trager, Christina Trager, Nathan Lucy, Dylan Lucy, Cathryn Miller, Anna Miller, Joseph Lucy, and Bryan Lucy; and her great-grandchildren, Braelyn Trager and Raegen Lucy.
A special thank you to her friends Assunta Maria, Ellie, and the wonderful folks at Manor Care.
A Memorial Service for Pam will be held on Saturday, February 15th, 2020 at 12 Noon at the Townsend Fire Company, 107 Main Street, in Townsend, Delaware 19734.
Condolences may be sent to [email protected]
Arrangements are by the Griffith Funeral Chapel, Norwood, Pa. www.griffithfuneralchapel.com
Published in The News Journal from Jan. 28 to Jan. 30, 2020