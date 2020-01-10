|
Pamela Sue Coleman O'Donnell
Newark - Age 73, of Newark, DE went home to be with the Lord on Friday, December 27, 2019.
Pam graduated from Bridgeville Consolidated High School and Baltimore City School of Nursing. She spent the next 50 years as a nurse caring for those in need. Pam served her country as a nurse in the Delaware National Guard. She loved her children, her furry babies who she rescued and gave forever homes, the beach, her collection of frogs and Precious Moments, history, and traveling. Pam could make people smile and her laugh was contagious. She will be remembered as a devoted mother, caring nurse, animal lover, and for her kind heart and strong spirit.
Pam is survived by her daughter, Nancy O'Donnell-Marvel; her son, Robert Touchton; her grandchildren, Elizabeth, Jacob, Angela, and Marissa; her great-grandchildren, William and Liam; her siblings, Ralph Coleman (Connie), Annette Coleman Mutchler, and Rosemary Mammarella.
CREMATION SERVICE OF DELAWARE
Published in The News Journal from Jan. 10 to Jan. 12, 2020