Services
Ryland Funeral Home
9 W 30Th St
Wilmington, DE 19802
(302) 764-7711
Viewing
Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:45 AM
Cathedral of Fresh Fire Church
2300 Northeast Blvd.
Wilmington, DE
Funeral service
Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2019
11:00 AM
Cathedral of Fresh Fire Church
2300 Northeast Blvd.
Wilmington, DE
Parker J. Blake Obituary
Wilmington - Parker J. Blake, age 62, of Wilmington, DE, died Friday, Nov 1st, at Wilmington Hospital. Husband of Barbara Hale Blake. Father of Latrese, Lynisha (Frank), Darius (Grace), Dwayne and Derrick all of Wilmington. Brother of Russell (Luci), Diane, Etta, Darlene and the late Ogden "Frog" Blake. Also survived by Aunt Delsie Muse, 14 grandchildren, four great-grandchildren, and a host of other relatives and friends. Funeral services, 11 AM, on Wednesday, Nov 13 at Cathedral of Fresh Fire Church, 2300 Northeast Blvd., Wilmington. Viewing on Wed. morn from 9:00 until 10:45 only. Burial at the Veterans Mem. Cemetery, Bear. Prof. Services by Ryland Funeral Home.
Published in The News Journal from Nov. 8 to Nov. 12, 2019
