Strano and Feeley Family Funeral Home
635 Churchmans Road
Newark, DE 19702
(302) 731-5459
Wednesday, Feb. 13, 2019
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Church
345 Bear Christiana Rd.
Bear, DE
Mass of Christian Burial
Wednesday, Feb. 13, 2019
12:00 PM
St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Church
345 Bear Christiana Rd.
Bear, DE
Pasquale "Patsy" Fazzalare


Pasquale "Patsy" Fazzalare

Zephyrhills, FL - Pasquale Vincent "Patsy" Fazzalare, age 88, of Zephyrhills, FL, formerly of Newark, DE, passed away peacefully Wednesday, February 6, 2019 after a long illness. Patsy was born April 25, 1930 to Vincenzo and Anna Fazzalare in Pittsburgh, PA.

Patsy was predeceased by his parents, and sister, Rose. He is survived by his two children, Patricia Stauffer (Roy) of Bear, DE, and Vincent Fazzalare (Mynor) of Costa Rica; two granddaughters, Heather and Renee; brother, Frank of Tampa, FL; niece, Debbie; two nephews, Paul & Fred; and good friend, John Genevie of Tampa, FL.

A visitation will be held Wednesday, February 13, 2019, from 11 AM-12 Noon at St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Church, 345 Bear Christiana Rd., Bear, DE 19701 followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 12 Noon. Burial will follow at Delaware Veterans Memorial Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to , 501 St. Jude Pl., Memphis, TN 38105. For directions or to send an online condolence visit www.stranofeeley.com

Strano & Feeley

Family Funeral Home

302-731-5459
Published in The News Journal on Feb. 10, 2019
