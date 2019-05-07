|
Patrice Buchanan
Newark - Patrice "Pattie" Buchanan, age 68, of Bear, Delaware died on Saturday, May 4, 2019.
Pattie graduated from Mount Pleasant in 1968, and University of Delaware in 1972. She received her Masters in Educational Leadership in 1998 from Wilmington University.
Pattie began her career as a Home Economics teacher at Conrad High School from 1972-1976. After spending time at home to raise her children, she return to education as a teacher in the Christina School District. She was named the Delaware State Teacher of the Year in 1994 and received the Presidential Award for Excellence in Science and Mathematics. In all, she spent 25 years in the Christina School District as a kindergarten teacher, instructional cadre, curriculum supervisor, and administrator. She retired as the principal of Thurgood Marshall Elementary.
Pattie was an avid reader who loved spending time at her beach house in Rehoboth and devoting her time and love to her grandchildren. She was an extremely active member of numerous service organizations; including ADK, the Community Resource Center, and the Village Improvement Association in Rehoboth Beach.
She is preceded in death by her father and mother, Leonard and Vivian Scannell and her brother Edward Scannell.
She is survived by her husband of 47 years, Bill and her two children, daughter, Heather Buchanan and her husband Michael Accursi and her son, Ryan Buchanan and his wife, Missie Buchanan. She leaves behind her 6 grandchildren; Isabella, Luna, Evander, Aurora, and Maddie and Cate.
Visitation will be held on Friday, May 10th from 5:00 - 7:00 pm at Beeson Funeral Home; 2053 Pulaski Highway Newark, DE 19702. A brief memorial service will be held following visitation.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that friends make a donation to the Community Resource Center. Visit rehobothcommunitycenter.org.
For online condolences please visit beesonfuneralhome.com.
Published in The News Journal on May 7, 2019