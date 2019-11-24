Resources
Patrice Malm Adams Obituary
Patrice Malm Adams 57, passed away peacefully on Nov. 21, 2019.

She was the daughter of the Honorable Ruth P. Malm and Vernon W. Malm.

She loved spending time with her family and friends and going to the beach. She will be sadly missed by all.

In addition to her husband Jeff, Patrice is survived by Joseph (son), Ryan (step-son), Jayla, Erin, and Kaelyn (Grandchildren) and seven siblings.

Funeral Services will be held at The Parish of The Resurrection, 3000 Videre Dr., Wilmington, DE 19808 on Nov. 30, 2019 at 11:00 am.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donating to Faithful Friends Animal Society at faithfulfriends.us or Seasons Hospice at seasonsfoundation.org
Published in The News Journal from Nov. 24 to Nov. 27, 2019
