Patricia A. Barry
Hockessin, DE - Patricia Ann Barry, age 79, passed away on Friday morning, July 5, 2019.
A visitation for family and friends will be held from 2:00-4:00PM on Sunday, July 14, 2019 at the Doherty Funeral Home, 3200 Limestone Rd, Wilmington, DE 19808. There will be a Funeral Mass held at 10:00AM on Monday, July 15, 2019 at St Mary of the Assumption Church, 7200 Lancaster Pike, Hockessin, DE 19707. Interment will be held immediately after the Mass at St. Patrick's Cemetery, 1516 Ashland Clinton School Rd, Hockessin DE 19707.
To view the full obituary for Pat and offer condolences, visit
www.dohertyfh.com
302.999.8277
Published in The News Journal from July 9 to July 12, 2019