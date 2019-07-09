Services
Doherty Funeral Homes - Pike Creek
3200 Limestone Road
Wilmington, DE 19808
(302) 999-8277
Visitation
Sunday, Jul. 14, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Doherty Funeral Homes - Pike Creek
3200 Limestone Road
Wilmington, DE 19808
View Map
Funeral Mass
Monday, Jul. 15, 2019
10:00 AM
St Mary of the Assumption Church
7200 Lancaster Pike
Hockessin, DE
View Map
Patricia A. Barry


1940 - 2019
Patricia A. Barry Obituary
Patricia A. Barry

Hockessin, DE - Patricia Ann Barry, age 79, passed away on Friday morning, July 5, 2019.

A visitation for family and friends will be held from 2:00-4:00PM on Sunday, July 14, 2019 at the Doherty Funeral Home, 3200 Limestone Rd, Wilmington, DE 19808. There will be a Funeral Mass held at 10:00AM on Monday, July 15, 2019 at St Mary of the Assumption Church, 7200 Lancaster Pike, Hockessin, DE 19707. Interment will be held immediately after the Mass at St. Patrick's Cemetery, 1516 Ashland Clinton School Rd, Hockessin DE 19707.

To view the full obituary for Pat and offer condolences, visit

www.dohertyfh.com

302.999.8277
Published in The News Journal from July 9 to July 12, 2019
