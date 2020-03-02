|
|
Patricia A. Baul
WIlmington - age 76, was born on May 13, 1943 in Beckley, West Virginia to the late Elinor Hayman. She transitioned this life on Feb. 28, 2020 surrounded by her loving family. Pat leaves her 3 daughters, Gale, Carla and Gina; 6 grandchildren, 14 great-grandchildren, her life partner, Sheila Dean and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
Her Celebration of Life Service will be at 4 pm on Sun., March 8, 2020 at Congo Legacy Center, 501 W. 28th St., Wilm., DE 19802; viewing 2-3:45 pm. Her Burial will be private. Online condolences to congofuneralhome.com.
Published in The News Journal from Mar. 2 to Mar. 6, 2020