Services
Congo Funeral Home-North Chapel
2317 N Market St
Wilmington, DE 19802
(302) 652-8887
Viewing
Sunday, Mar. 8, 2020
2:00 PM - 3:45 PM
Congo Legacy Center
501 W. 28 th St
Wilmington, DE
View Map
Celebration of Life
Sunday, Mar. 8, 2020
4:00 PM
Congo Legacy Center
501 W. 28 th St.
Wilmington, DE
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Patricia Baul
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Patricia A. Baul


1943 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Patricia A. Baul Obituary
Patricia A. Baul

WIlmington - age 76, was born on May 13, 1943 in Beckley, West Virginia to the late Elinor Hayman. She transitioned this life on Feb. 28, 2020 surrounded by her loving family. Pat leaves her 3 daughters, Gale, Carla and Gina; 6 grandchildren, 14 great-grandchildren, her life partner, Sheila Dean and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

Her Celebration of Life Service will be at 4 pm on Sun., March 8, 2020 at Congo Legacy Center, 501 W. 28th St., Wilm., DE 19802; viewing 2-3:45 pm. Her Burial will be private. Online condolences to congofuneralhome.com.
Published in The News Journal from Mar. 2 to Mar. 6, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Patricia's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -