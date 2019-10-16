Services
Strano and Feeley Family Funeral Home
635 Churchmans Road
Newark, DE 19702
(302) 731-5459
Hockessin - Patricia A. Beck, age 87, of Hockessin, DE, passed away Monday, October 14, 2019. Pat graduated from Davenport High School in her hometown of Davenport, Iowa. She treasured time spent with family and friends. As a long-time member of the Junior Board, Pat held the title of historian. She was an avid reader and loved her trips to the library.

Pat is survived by her sons, Robin Beck (Dina) and Scott Beck (Kristin); and 2 grandchildren, Berit and Dana Beck. She was preceded in death by her husband, George J. Beck; parents, Arthur and Florence Smythe; and brother, Meade Smythe.

Services and Interment are private. To send an online condolence visit, www.stranofeeley.com

Published in The News Journal from Oct. 16 to Oct. 20, 2019
