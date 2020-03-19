|
|
Patricia A. Clymer
Georgetown - Patricia A Clymer, age 77 of Georgetown, DE, passed away on Wednesday, March 18, 2020 at her home. She was born on March 14, 1943 in Milford, DE, daughter of the late Harold and Celeste Clendaniel.
Patricia retired from Family Court as a social services specialist, having worked for 10 years in New Castle County and 20 years in Sussex County. Continuing her service to the public, she held memberships in several nonprofit organizations. Patricia loved to fish and crab, listen to old time country music, and sing karaoke. Above all, she cherished time spent with those she held most dear. She was a loving and devoted wife, sister, aunt, cousin, and friend who will be deeply missed by all who knew her.
In addition to her parents, Patricia was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Charles "Whitey" S.Clymer, Sr.; and her sister, Shelby Moore. She is survived by her niece, Kimberly A. Moore; her stepsons: Paul C. Clymer and Charles S. Clymer, Jr.; her great-nephew, Colton Moore; her brother-in-law, David E. Moore; and her many cousins and friends.
Services will be private. Arrangements are being handled by Parsell Funeral Homes & Crematorium, Dodd-Carey Chapel, Georgetown, DE.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations in Patricia's memory to Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses, 22300 Lewes Georgetown Highway, Georgetown, DE 19947.
Please visit Patricia's Life Memorial Webpage and sign her online guestbook at www.parsellfunerahomes.com.
Published in The News Journal from Mar. 19 to Mar. 20, 2020