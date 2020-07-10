1/1
Patricia A. "Patti" Hoffmeir
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Patricia's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Patricia "Patti" A. Hoffmeir

Glen Mills, PA - Patricia A. Hoffmeir, "Patti", age 81, formerly of Wilmington passed away peacefully on Friday, July 3rd, 2020 at the University of Pennsylvania Hospital, after a brief illness.

She was born in Glen Falls, NY and moved to Delaware with her family. She then graduated from Newark HS, (Newark, DE) in 1957 and received a bachelor's degree in Education from the University of Delaware.

She worked for many years as an educator and then as an Executive Medical Search Consultant for Tyler & Company. Patti enjoyed traveling, summers at the Jersey Shore in Avalon, and was an avid U of D Blue Hen fan.

She was preceded in death by her husband of 39 years, Peter A. Hoffmeir who passed in 2000. Patti is survived by two daughters Lynn H. Rupprecht (Stephen) and Lauren H. McKearin (Chris) and her four grandchildren. She was also preceded in death by her brother Donald.

In lieu of flowers, contributions in memory of Patricia Hoffmeir can be made to Penn Medicine's Abramson Cancer Center. Checks should be made payable to "Trustees of the University of Pennsylvania" and mailed to Penn Medicine Development, Attn: Amanda Cialino, 3535 Market St., Ste., 750, Phila., PA 19104. Gifts may also be made online via the secure website: https://www.pennmedicine.org/cancer/giving

Services will be held at a later date due to COVID19.

For online condolences visit:

www.mccreryandharra.com




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The News Journal from Jul. 10 to Jul. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
McCrery & Harra Funeral Homes & Crematory Inc
3710 Kirkwood Hwy
Wilmington, DE 19808
(302) 478-2204
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by McCrery & Harra Funeral Homes & Crematory Inc

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved