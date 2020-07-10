Patricia "Patti" A. Hoffmeir
Glen Mills, PA - Patricia A. Hoffmeir, "Patti", age 81, formerly of Wilmington passed away peacefully on Friday, July 3rd, 2020 at the University of Pennsylvania Hospital, after a brief illness.
She was born in Glen Falls, NY and moved to Delaware with her family. She then graduated from Newark HS, (Newark, DE) in 1957 and received a bachelor's degree in Education from the University of Delaware.
She worked for many years as an educator and then as an Executive Medical Search Consultant for Tyler & Company. Patti enjoyed traveling, summers at the Jersey Shore in Avalon, and was an avid U of D Blue Hen fan.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 39 years, Peter A. Hoffmeir who passed in 2000. Patti is survived by two daughters Lynn H. Rupprecht (Stephen) and Lauren H. McKearin (Chris) and her four grandchildren. She was also preceded in death by her brother Donald.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in memory of Patricia Hoffmeir can be made to Penn Medicine's Abramson Cancer Center. Checks should be made payable to "Trustees of the University of Pennsylvania" and mailed to Penn Medicine Development, Attn: Amanda Cialino, 3535 Market St., Ste., 750, Phila., PA 19104. Gifts may also be made online via the secure website: https://www.pennmedicine.org/cancer/giving
Services will be held at a later date due to COVID19.
