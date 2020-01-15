|
Patricia A. "Patty" Iorii
Wilmington - Patricia A. "Patty" Iorii, age 60, passed away suddenly on Monday, January 13, 2020.
She was born in Wilmington, DE to the late Catherine (Cortese) and Roy Eddingfield. Patty graduated from PS duPont HS in 1978. She worked in sales at Macy's (Concord Mall) for 25 years, mostly in the Misses department and retired in 2015. Patty enjoyed music and going to concerts but what brought her the most joy was her time with her family.
She is survived by her husband of 38 years, Francis L. Iorii; a daughter, Julie A. Iorii (Nate); 3 siblings, Maryellen White (Herb, Sr.), George Eddingfield and Alice Mills (Mark, Sr.) and her nephew Herb White, Jr. (Kelly Mcginnis White) who helped care for Patty over the past 5 years. Patty is also preceded in death by her brother, John Eddingfield.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations be made to Penn Medicine/Depart. of Neurology, www.med.upenn.edu/neurology/
A viewing will be held on Monday, January 20, from 10-11 am, at McCrery & Harra Funeral Homes, 3710 Kirkwood Hwy, Wilmington, where a funeral service will follow at 11 am. Burial will be at All Saints Cemetery.
Published in The News Journal from Jan. 15 to Jan. 16, 2020