Wilmington - Patricia A. Joyce, age 83, of Wilmington, DE passed away peacefully at home with her husband by her side on Saturday, October 31, 2020.
Patricia was born in Wilmington, DE to the late Amos and Ella Anderson on December 2, 1936. She was a graduate of St. Paul's Catholic Grade School, St. Elizabeth's High School and Goldey-Beacom College. She worked for Artisans Bank and Delaware Trust Co. until her marriage. She married Francis J. Joyce Sr. on August 11, 1962 and together they shared 58 wonderful years of marriage. Together they raised six gentlemen at their longtime residence on Harrison St. in Wilmington's Triangle neighborhood. She was a longtime parishioner of the former Christ Our King Church in Wilmington and more recently a member of Sacred Heart Oratory. She was active in many church, school and neighborhood communities including church choir and the Triangle Neighborhood Association where she was treasurer, local historian, unofficial mayor/president and friend to all. She was proud of her Irish and Swedish ancestry and was a collector of facts and opinions on all things in her community. She loved crossword puzzles, word finds, gospel singalongs on TV (Charley Pride's "I'll Fly Away" brought her joy and tears every time) and enjoyed keeping the neighborhood nice and clean-there was rarely a leaf that went unswept on her sidewalk or driveway.
She was predeceased by her parents and her brother Thomas Anderson, MD.
She is survived by her husband Francis; her six loving sons, Paul, Richard, Michael (Jenny), Stephen, Robert, Francis Jr. (Elizabeth); and her 10 beloved grandchildren, Morgan, Logan, Erin, Madison, Cullen, Isabella, James, Evelyn, Michaela and Meredith. She is also reunited with the many animals she loved and cared for, especially the dogs Penny, Delaney and Frank the dog.
Special Thanks to Seasons Hospice staff, nuns and clergy at Sacred Heart Oratory as well as Salesianum clergy and staff and to all who visited and/or called with their well wishes and prayers.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:30am on Friday, November 6, 2020, at St. Elizabeth Church, 809 S Broom Street, Wilmington, DE 19805. Interment will be held privately with her family. Services will be conducted in accordance with COVID-19 directives, which require mandatory face masks and social distancing.
In lieu of flowers the family asks that donations be made to the Ministry of Caring, 115 East 14th St., Wilmington, DE 19801-3209 or ministryofcaring.org
