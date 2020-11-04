Patricia A. Kuzminski
Wilmington - Patricia A. Kuzminski, age 75, passed away, surrounded by family on Tuesday, November 2, 2020.
She was born in Chester, PA and was the daughter of the late Josephine Frederick. Patricia graduated from Notre Dame HS, Moylan, PA in 1963. She was a homemaker. Patricia's main focus in life was raising her family. She loved to travel, going on cruises, playing cards with her family and accompanying her husband on his hunting trips. She was also known for spoiling her two cats, Mr. Stumbles and Tera.
She is survived by her husband of 55 years, Ronald M.; 2 sons, Ronald V. (Sharon L. Michaels) and Eric D. Patricia is also preceded in death by her son, Donald J.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Monday, November 9, at 11am, at St. John the Beloved Church, 907 Milltown Rd, Wilmington, DE, where the inurnment will follow at All Saints Cemetery. Services will be held in accordance with the current health directives, wearing masks, social distancing and limited attendance.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to American Heart Association
, 200 Continental Dr., Suite 101, Newark, DE 19713.
