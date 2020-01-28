|
Patricia A. Lindsay
Wilmington - Born in Wilmington, DE on December 15, 1946; departed this life on January 22, 2020.
Predeceased by her loving husband, Harold A. Lindsay Sr.; she is survived by her children, Aisha Lindsay-Orr (Rodney), Harold Lindsay Jr. (Kristin), Franklin Lindsay Sr. (Dominique); 10 grandchildren, 4 great-grandchildren and a host of family and friends.
Mrs. Lindsay's celebration of life will be held at 8:00 am on Thursday, January 30, 2020, at Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses, 3011 N. Heald St., Wilmington, DE.; viewing from 7:00 am - 8:00 am. Interment will be 10:00 am at the Delaware Veterans Memorial Cemetery, Bear, DE.
www.ewsmithfs.com
302-377-6906
Published in The News Journal on Jan. 28, 2020