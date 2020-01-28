Services
Evan W. Smith Funeral Services
201 N. Union Street
Wilmington, DE 19805
302-377-6906
Viewing
Thursday, Jan. 30, 2020
7:00 AM - 8:00 AM
Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses
3011 N. Heald St.
Wilmington, DE
Celebration of Life
Thursday, Jan. 30, 2020
8:00 AM
Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses
3011 N. Heald St
Wilmington, DE
Interment
Thursday, Jan. 30, 2020
10:00 AM
Delaware Veterans Memorial Cemetery
Bear, DE
1946 - 2020
Patricia A. Lindsay Obituary
Patricia A. Lindsay

Wilmington - Born in Wilmington, DE on December 15, 1946; departed this life on January 22, 2020.

Predeceased by her loving husband, Harold A. Lindsay Sr.; she is survived by her children, Aisha Lindsay-Orr (Rodney), Harold Lindsay Jr. (Kristin), Franklin Lindsay Sr. (Dominique); 10 grandchildren, 4 great-grandchildren and a host of family and friends.

Mrs. Lindsay's celebration of life will be held at 8:00 am on Thursday, January 30, 2020, at Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses, 3011 N. Heald St., Wilmington, DE.; viewing from 7:00 am - 8:00 am. Interment will be 10:00 am at the Delaware Veterans Memorial Cemetery, Bear, DE.

www.ewsmithfs.com

302-377-6906
Published in The News Journal on Jan. 28, 2020
