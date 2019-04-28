|
|
Patricia A. Lurvey O'Neill
New Castle - Patricia A. Lurvey O'Neill age 80, of New Castle, DE, died Sunday, April 21, 2019 in Asheville, NC.
Mrs. O'Neill was born June 13, 1938 in North Stratford, NH, to the late Leland A. and Lurline Smith Lurvey; she was a resident of New Castle, DE since 1963 before moving to Asheville, NC in August 2016. Patricia was a retired Accountant for the State of Delaware. She loved shopping and doing puzzles; as well as sharing the holidays with family and friends. Patricia was an avid bird watcher and sat on her deck for hours watching them. She enjoyed traveling back to New Hampshire to visit family; she also enjoyed traveling with her late husband, Edward T. O'Neill. She was a loving wife, mother and grandmother.
Surviving are her daughters, Theresa Debbrecht and husband Ronald, Debra Drueding and husband Bob, and Margaret Roberts; sisters, Cora Hemenway, Stella Stillings, and Gee Gee Noyes and husband Colin; six grandchildren, Patrick Wears, Bryan Debbrecht, Kevin Drueding, Caitlin Whetham, Brianna Roberts, and Christopher Roberts, Jr.; two great-granddaughters, Madelyn Rose Roberts and Molly Whetham.
Her memorial service will be held at 1:00 p.m. Friday, August 9, 2019 in the Veterans Cemetery, 2465 Chesapeake City Rd, Bear, DE 19701.
Following the service, there will be a reception held at the Newark VFW Post 475.
West Funeral Home, 17 Merrimon Ave., Weaverville, NC is assisting the family.
For those who desire, condolences may be offered to the family under Mrs. O'Neill's obituary at www.WestFamilyFuneralServices.com.
Published in The News Journal on Apr. 28, 2019