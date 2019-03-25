|
|
Patricia A. Matarese
Landenberg, PA - Patricia A. Matarese, 78, of Landenberg, PA passed away at home on March 22, 2019.
Born in Wilmington, DE she was the daughter of the late John and Helen Nolan and had 4 sisters and 5 brothers. Patricia worked for over 30 years at Delaware Blue Cross/ Blue Shield and more recently at Brandywine River Museum of Art. Patricia loved her family and will be remembered for her eye for antique treasures, her love of cats and all God's creatures, her caring soul and her warm smile.
Pat is survived by her husband for 34 years, Vito A. Matarese Sr.; her son David Undorf and his wife, Patty; her stepchildren Vito Matarese Jr., Christine Matarese and Donna Whitig; her sister, Shirley Renzi; her grandchildren, great grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her brothers, William, John, Bernard, Charles and sisters, Helen, Jane, Mary and Winifred.
Services will be held at the Doherty Funeral Home, 3200 Limestone Road, Wilmington, DE 19808 on Thursday, March 28th at 11am. Visitation will begin at 10am. Interment will be at All Saints Cemetery, 6001 Kirkwood Hwy, Wilmington, DE 19808.
In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to Forgotten Cats: http://www.forgottencats.org or the . To send condolences, visit: www.dohertyfh.com 302 999 8277.
Published in The News Journal from Mar. 25 to Mar. 26, 2019