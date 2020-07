Or Copy this URL to Share

Patricia A. (Riley) Moser



Harrington - Patricia A. (Riley) Moser passed away July 2, 2020, at the age of 90. She is survived by her daughters Phyllis Speicher and Patricia Billings, 8 grandchildren and 10 great grandchildren. Arr. by McKnatt, Carpenter & Baker Funeral Home, Harrington.









