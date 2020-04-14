|
Patricia A. O'Neill
Wilmington - Patricia A. O'Neill of Wilmington passed away on Easter Sunday after a brief illness. She was 84.
Patty spent her entire life in Wilmington. She was born on April 23, 1935 at St. Francis Hospital and grew up and lived most of her adult life in Lancaster Village. She later lived at The Devon on Pennsylvania Avenue and, most recently, at the Lorelton on 4th Street, just a block from St. Thomas the Apostle church, where she was a lifelong parishioner.
Patty was a graduate of Wilmington High and Goldey Beacom College. She was a secretary at the DuPont Company for many years and enjoyed working for the company back in the day when it was more like a family than an industry. After her retirement in 1993 she would get together for monthly lunch with several of her former co-workers.
Patty loved life and had many friends. She traveled extensively in Europe, South America and Asia and had a broad range of interests, including reading, doing crossword puzzles and watching (and buying from) QVC.
She was proud of her Irish heritage and, in her retirement, Patty researched and wrote an O'Neill family history, dating back to when the first members of the clan immigrated to America from Ireland in the mid-19th century. The entire family is grateful for her work tracing our roots.
Patty was predeceased by her parents, James J. O'Neill and Alice Cassidy O'Neill; her brother and sister-in-law, James J. O'Neill Jr. and Margaret (Peg) Maxwell O'Neill, and her beloved nephew, James J. O'Neill III. She was also predeceased by her cousin, James P. Noonan, and Mary McCafferty Maegerle, her cousin and close friend.
Patty is survived by her cousins, Mary Noonan Stewart and her husband, Richard Stewart, of Dover; Ann Noonan Cozamanis and her husband, Charlie Cozamanis, of Wilmington; Charles J. Noonan Jr. of Elkton, Md., and Kevin Noonan and his wife, Suzi Noonan, of Arden.
Because of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, there will be no public service and burial at Cathedral Cemetery will be private. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations be made to Little Sisters of the Poor, 185 Salem Church Road, Newark, DE 19713.
Published in The News Journal from Apr. 14 to Apr. 19, 2020