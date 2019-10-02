Services
Visitation
Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:30 AM
St. Helena's Catholic Church
602 Philadelphia Pike
Wilmington, DE
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019
11:30 AM
Mass of Christian Burial
602 Philadelphia Pike
Wilmington, DE
Patricia Ann Alfieri

Patricia Ann Alfieri Obituary
Patricia Ann Alfieri

Wilmington - Patricia Ann Alfieri passed away at Christiana Hospital on Sunday, September 29, 2019. She was preceded in death by her parents, John and Patricia Callahan of Wilmington and her beloved husband, Mauro (Butch) Alfieri of Wilmington.

Pat is survived by her two brothers Jack Callahan (Beth), Thomas Callahan (Dianne), her six children: Maureen Alfieri, Michele Nichol Naylor (John), Lisa Alfieri, Maura Hendrixson (Eric), Mauro Alfieri (Erin), and Joseph Alfieri (Brittany) and 11 grandchildren: Eric, Helena, Virginia, and Annamay Hendrixson, Genevieve and Jack Naylor, and Mauro IV, Larkin, Franco, Giuseppe, and Vincenzo Alfieri, as well as many nieces and nephews.

Pat attended St. Thomas Grade School and St. Elizabeth High School (Class of 1962). She was a supervisor at the Wilmington Telephone Company after graduation. She married Butch Alfieri in 1966, and they had six children. She returned to the workforce after the death of her husband as an administrative assistant at Daniels and Tansy. She treasured her times at the family beach house in Wildwood Crest, NJ, enjoying "pasta on the porch" with her children, grandchildren, and all of their friends. She will be sorely missed by all of her friends and family.

Mass of Christian Burial will be offered at 11:30 am on Saturday October 5, 2019 at St. Helena's Catholic Church, 602 Philadelphia Pike, Wilmington. Friends and family may visit at the church from 10:00 - 11:30 am. Interment will follow Mass at Cathedral Cemetery.

Published in The News Journal from Oct. 2 to Oct. 3, 2019
