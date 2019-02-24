Services
Visitation
Wednesday, Feb. 27, 2019
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Memorial service
Wednesday, Feb. 27, 2019
12:00 PM
New Castle - Patricia Ann "Patty" Daley, age 60, of New Castle, DE, passed away at her residence on Monday, February 18, 2019.

Born in Lakehurst, NJ, on June 9, 1958, she was a daughter of the late Edward C. and Teresa (Bersig) Daley. Patty loved working at St. Mark's High School, where she enjoyed her position as a school secretary.

Known for her friendly personality, Patty was a true people person. She enjoyed golfing, bowling and sewing, especially with her granddaughter. Patty's fondest memories were made on family vacations and spending time with her beloved cats, who she loved like children, CB, Winks, Patches and Gracie.

She is survived by her fiancé of 34 years, Jerry Heath; step-children, Lisa Kuntz (Michael), Kimberly Baker and Kerri Revell (Alan); brother, James Daley (Mary); sister, Lorraine Prinston; 9 step-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.

A visitation for family and friends will be held from 11 am until 12 noon on Wednesday, February 27, 2019, at Spicer-Mullikin Funeral Home, 1000 North DuPont Parkway, New Castle, DE, where a memorial service will begin at 12 noon. Interment will be held privately.

In lieu of flowers, Patty's family requests contributions be made to Faithful Friends, 12 Germay Drive, Wilmington, DE 19804.

To sign guest book, visit: spicermullikin.com

Published in The News Journal on Feb. 24, 2019
