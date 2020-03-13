|
Patricia Ann (Tansey) Hagarty
Wilmington - Patricia Ann (Tansey) Hagarty was born in 1938 in Summit, New Jersey at the Overlook Hospital. Patricia died on March 10, 2020 at Manor Care - Pike Creek in Wilmington, Delaware. She was 81 years old. Patricia died peacefully in her sleep.
When Patricia was young, her family moved from New Jersey to New Castle, Delaware where she graduated from St. Peter's High School in 1956. Patricia was a homemaker and the mother of three children while also working as a reader at Delaware's General Assembly in Dover. Patricia was active in local politics and volunteered her time with the Girl Scouts/Brownies and the American Cancer Society.
For many years, Patricia studied painting under Ed Loper, Sr. and traveled to Maine, Quebec and Italy to paint many beautiful still lifes and landscapes.
Patricia started her career as a Secretary with Catholic Charities in Wilmington, then went on to spend many years with the Hercules Chemical Company, St. Francis Hospital and the A.I. DuPont Children's Hospital until she retired at the age of 74.
Patricia was the daughter of Virginia and Edmund Tansey and is survived by her brothers William J. (Ann) Tansey and E. Bruce (Sally) Tansey. Patricia was predeceased by her younger brother Michael Tansey. Patricia is also survived by her daughters Karen (John) Redden, Maryanne Sharp, and Heather Lavelle; two grandsons and a granddaughter; three nieces and a nephew; great-nieces, great-nephews and many friends.
A memorial service will be held at the Chandler Funeral Home, 2506 Concord Pike, Wilmington (302) 478-7100 on Wednesday March 18th. Visitation will be from 1:00 - 2:00, services will be held at 2:00.
For online condolences, please visit
www.chandlerfuneralhome.com
Published in The News Journal from Mar. 13 to Mar. 16, 2020