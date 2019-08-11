|
|
Patricia Ann "Pat" Iverson
Claymont - Patricia Ann Iverson, age 79, passed away, with loved ones by her side on Wednesday, August 7, 2019.
Her husband of 25 years, William Iverson, Jr. died in 1998. Pat is survived by her 4 children, Denise (Eric) Houser, Jeannette (Andy) Eachus, Michael (Su) Iverson and Judith Iverson, 8 grandchildren, 4 great grandchildren and 7 siblings.
For a complete obituary, service details and online condolences visit: www.mccreryandharra.com
Published in The News Journal on Aug. 11, 2019