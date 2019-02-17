Services
St Elizabeth Ann Seton
345 Bear Christiana Rd
Bear, DE 19701
Visitation
Wednesday, Feb. 20, 2019
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
St. Elizabeth Ann Seton R.C. Church
345 Bear-Christiana Road
Bear, DE
Mass of Christian Burial
Wednesday, Feb. 20, 2019
12:00 PM
St. Elizabeth Ann Seton R.C. Church
345 Bear-Christiana Road
Bear, DE
Patricia Ann Olazagasti Obituary
Patricia Ann Olazagasti

Bear - Patricia Ann Olazagasti, age 76, of Bear, DE, died on January 24, 2019.

Pat is survived by her sisters, Betty Perregrino (Tony), Eileen Goverts (Dirk), and Sharon Drummond and numerous nieces and nephews. She was lovingly known as the "wicked stepmother" to Lainie Foxwell (Art), Victoria Jacobson and Mark Olazagasti (Katie). Pat was preceded in death by her longtime friend, Marge Painter.

A visitation for family and friends will be held on Wednesday, February 20, 2019 from 11 am until Noon at St. Elizabeth Ann Seton R.C. Church, 345 Bear-Christiana Road, Bear, DE, where a Mass of Christian Burial will be offered at Noon. Interment will be held privately.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Saint Vincent de Paul Outreach at 905 New Road, Wilmington, DE 19805.

To sign guest book, visit: spicermullikin.com

SPICER-MULLIKIN

FUNERAL HOMES & CREMATORY

302-328-2213
Published in The News Journal on Feb. 17, 2019
