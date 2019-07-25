|
|
Patricia Ann (Trott) Palese
Newark - Patricia Ann Palese, of Newark, DE, passed away Thursday, July 18, 2019. Pat had a heart of gold and was a stranger to none. She was always there for whoever needed a helping hand. Pat treasured her family and the memories they made together. She loved going to the beach - especially OBX. She will be dearly missed.
Pat is survived by her loving husband, Robert Palese; sons, Louis Trott (Gina) and Jessie Hawkins; stepson, Vincent Palese (Whitney); grandchildren: Daniel, Jesse, and AJ; great-grandchild, Zeth; sister, Anita Palmer (Rick); a host of loving nieces and nephews; and her beloved dog, Chewy. She was preceded in death by her parents, Edmund and Anita Myers.
A visitation will be held Monday, July 29, 2019, from 10-11 AM at Strano & Feeley Family Funeral Home, 635 Churchmans Rd., Newark, DE 19702 followed by a service in celebration of Pat's life at 11 AM. Burial will follow in DE Memorial Veterans Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to Faithful Friends, 12 Germay Dr., Wilmington, DE 19804.For directions or to send an online condolence visit www.stranofeeley.com
Strano & Feeley
Family Funeral Home
302-731-5459
Published in The News Journal on July 25, 2019