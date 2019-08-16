|
|
Patricia Ann Priestley Matthews
Newark - Patricia Ann Priestley Matthews, age 84, of Bear, DE, went home to be with the Lord Monday, August 12, 2019. Pat retired from Red Lion Christian Academy after many years as a dedicated schoolteacher. She always had a good book to read; but most of all she cherished her family - especially the grandchildren.
Pat is survived by her beloved husband of 59 years, William C. Matthews; sons, William Glenn Matthews and Douglas Kyle Matthews (Jeanette); daughter, Linda Caguin (Robert); and 10 grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents, Gilbert and Ethel Priestley; and brothers, Gilbert and Kyle Priestley.
A visitation will be held Tuesday, August 20, 2019, from 9:30-11 AM Bible Fellowship Church, 808 Old Baltimore Pike, Newark, DE 19702 followed by a service in celebration of Pat's life at 11 AM. Burial will follow in Delaware Veterans Memorial Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to Bible Fellowship Church or Red Lion Christian Academy, 1390 Red Lion Rd, Bear, DE 19701. For directions or to send an online condolence visit www.stranofeeley.com
Strano & Feeley
Family Funeral Home
302-731-5459
Published in The News Journal from Aug. 16 to Aug. 18, 2019