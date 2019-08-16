Services
Strano and Feeley Family Funeral Home
635 Churchmans Road
Newark, DE 19702
(302) 731-5459
Visitation
Tuesday, Aug. 20, 2019
9:30 AM - 11:00 AM
Bible Fellowship Church
808 Old Baltimore Pike
Newark, DE
Celebration of Life
Tuesday, Aug. 20, 2019
11:00 AM
Bible Fellowship Church
808 Old Baltimore Pike
Newark, DE
Resources
1934 - 2019
Patricia Ann Priestley Matthews Obituary
Patricia Ann Priestley Matthews

Newark - Patricia Ann Priestley Matthews, age 84, of Bear, DE, went home to be with the Lord Monday, August 12, 2019. Pat retired from Red Lion Christian Academy after many years as a dedicated schoolteacher. She always had a good book to read; but most of all she cherished her family - especially the grandchildren.

Pat is survived by her beloved husband of 59 years, William C. Matthews; sons, William Glenn Matthews and Douglas Kyle Matthews (Jeanette); daughter, Linda Caguin (Robert); and 10 grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents, Gilbert and Ethel Priestley; and brothers, Gilbert and Kyle Priestley.

A visitation will be held Tuesday, August 20, 2019, from 9:30-11 AM Bible Fellowship Church, 808 Old Baltimore Pike, Newark, DE 19702 followed by a service in celebration of Pat's life at 11 AM. Burial will follow in Delaware Veterans Memorial Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to Bible Fellowship Church or Red Lion Christian Academy, 1390 Red Lion Rd, Bear, DE 19701. For directions or to send an online condolence visit www.stranofeeley.com

Strano & Feeley

Family Funeral Home

302-731-5459
Published in The News Journal from Aug. 16 to Aug. 18, 2019
