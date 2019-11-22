|
Patricia Anne O'Neill
St. Georges - Patricia Anne O'Neill, age 76, of Saint Georges, DE died on Nov. 19, 2019 at home surrounded by her children, Cari A. Hutchison (husband Frank), Dr. James W. Sheehan (wife Gerry), and Michael P. Sheehan (wife Kristen) and her beloved dog Milo. She was blessed with 5 grandchildren: Dean, Keira, MJ, Anna, and Donovan. She was predeceased by her son James E. Sheehan, her father James O'Neill, mother Elizabeth Taylor, and sister Kathleen Taylor.
Pat loved living in Lancaster Village in Wilmington. Her singing could be heard on Sundays at St. Joe's on the Brandywine. She was Vice Principle at St. Elizabeth's grade school and taught at St. E's and St. Anthony's. She worked in the office for her long-time friend Emily Nicoll, O.D. She was one of the first female Operating Engineers in Delaware and retired from Chiorino.
Memorial Mass will be held at St. Joseph on the Brandywine, 10 Old Church Rd., Wilmington, DE 19807, Monday Dec 2, 2019 at 10:30 where friends may call beginning at 9:30 am. Burial will follow in the adjoining cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Seasons Hospice, 220 Continental Dr., Suite 407, Newark DE 19713.
Published in The News Journal from Nov. 22 to Nov. 24, 2019