Patricia Burnet CrichtonNew Castle - Patricia Burnet Crichton "Patsy" of Old New Castle, DE passed peacefully in the late evening of Saturday, May 9, 2020 at the age of 92.Patsy was predeceased by her husband of 45 years, Willard G. Crichton, Jr, and is succeeded by her son and his wife, Philip and Judith, her step-son, Willard, three grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.Born in Philadelphia, Patsy's early childhood was in New Castle. She returned again to New Castle fifty years ago with her husband after four years in England. She often liked to quip, "It took me 38,000 miles and 38 years to move from one end of the street to the other." They both loved New Castle for it's atmosphere of an old small English town.A graduate of Mrs. Tatnall's School for Girls in Wilmington DE, she went on to study Modern Dance at Bennett College for two years. Patsy's occupation was that of housewife and mother with many years of volunteer work. In volunteer service with the Junior League of Wilmington, she was among the early highly trained guides at Winterthur Museum for many years. Upon her return to New Castle, she volunteered for the New Castle Historical Society, the Arasapha Garden Club and served several terms on the City of New Castle Historic Area Commission. In her capacity of officer and volunteer she worked diligently to research, study and preserve historical Old New Castle. In her service on the Historic Area Commission, Patsy was instrumental in the design, drafting and implementation of the commission's Guides and Standards. Her decades of volunteer work included running and serving such events as A Day in Old New Castle, the May Market, Christmas in Old New Castle and others.Memorial services will be announced and held once the pandemic response eases and people begin to gather once again. Memorial contributions may be sent to the New Castle Historical Society, 30 Market Street, New Castle, DE 19720 and the Arasapha Garden Club, PO Box 185, New Castle, DE 19720.To offer condolences, please visit:302.328.2312