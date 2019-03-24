Services
Beeson Funeral Home of Newark
2053 Pulaski Hwy
Newark, DE 19702
(302) 453-1900
Visitation
Wednesday, Apr. 3, 2019
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Beeson Funeral Home of Newark
2053 Pulaski Hwy
Newark, DE 19702
Prayer Service
Wednesday, Apr. 3, 2019
12:00 PM
Beeson Funeral Home of Newark
2053 Pulaski Hwy
Newark, DE 19702
Interment
Wednesday, Apr. 3, 2019
Delaware Veterans Memorial Cemetery
Oxford, PA - Patricia C. Jackson, age 81, of Oxford, PA and formerly of Wilmington, DE passed away on Wednesday, March 20, 2019.

Pat was born in Ramage, West Virginia, the daughter of the late George E. and Hulda Ellis Copley. She graduated from the Scott High School in WV.

Pat worked for the Wilmington Trust Company for over 20 years in the Stocks and Bonds Division, retiring in March 2000. She was an avid tennis player, even playing as recently as last summer. She enjoyed cooking, gardening and was a great animal lover. Her favorite pastime was being outdoors in the sunshine and spending time with her beloved family.

Pat is survived by her husband of 62 years, Harry R. Jackson, Jr., her daughters; Elizabeth (Joe) Stephano of Wilmington and Wendy Jackson of Oxford, and her three grandchildren; Samantha Jackson, Madison and Bethany Stephano, her sis-in-law Betsy Copley and many nieces and nephews.

A visitation will be held at the Beeson Funeral Home, 2053 Pulaski Hwy., Newark, DE 19702 on Wednesday, April 3, 2019 from 11:00 am to 12:00 pm. A prayer service will be held at 12:00 pm with the interment to follow at the Delaware Veterans Memorial Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Delaware Humane Society, 701 A St., Wilm., DE 19801 or Salvation Army, PO Box 308, Wilmington, DE 19899.

Published in The News Journal on Mar. 24, 2019
