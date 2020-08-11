1/1
Patricia Caperino
1937 - 2020
Patricia Caperino

Newark - Patricia Caperino, age 82, of Newark, DE, passed away on Sunday, August 9, 2020.

Born in Plymouth, PA on August 24, 1937, she was a daughter of the late Joseph and Marie (Hart) O'Rourke. Patricia enjoyed vacationing, especially cruises, and attending her St. Mary's nursing class reunions. In her spare time, Patricia could often be found trying her luck at the casinos, playing bingo or dining out. Above all, Patricia loved watching her grandchildren grow and spending time with them.

Patricia's children cherished her and believed she did everything right for them. Her beloved son, Michael, had his title for the day his mother passed away as "The day my world came crashing down".

In addition to her parents, Patricia was preceded in death by her husband, Michael Caperino, Jr.; and siblings, Mary, Joe, Jack, Betty, Jean and Arline. She is survived by her children, Michael Caperino (Lisa) and Linda Caperino, both of Middletown; grandchildren, Alyssa Caperino and Mikey Caperino, both of Middletown; and sister, Bernie Williams of Bergenfield, NJ.

All services will be held privately.

To leave online condolences, visit: spicermullikin.com

Published in The News Journal from Aug. 11 to Aug. 12, 2020.
