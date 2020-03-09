|
Patricia E. Carrow
Wilmington - Patricia Carrow passed away peacefully, surrounded by her loving family on March 7, 2020.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend a visitation on Thursday, March 12 from 6-7:30 pm at Krienen-Griffith Funeral Home, 1400 Kirkwood Hwy. Wilmington, DE 19805. Eulogies will be shared at 7:30 pm following the visitation. Interment will be held on Friday, March 13, at 11 am in St. Georges Cemetery on St. Georges Road, Bear, DE 19701. For a full obituary go to delawarefuneral.com
302-994-9614
Published in The News Journal from Mar. 9 to Mar. 10, 2020