Patricia Ellen Kucharski


Patricia Ellen Kucharski Obituary
Patricia Ellen Kucharski

Newark - Patricia Ellen Kucharski, age 54, of Newark, DE, passed away peacefully in her sleep at home Saturday, February 16, 2019.

Patricia is survived by her loving husband, William Kucharski; sons, Sean Bernardo and Anthony Bernardo; grandson, Brendan Bernardo; mother, Patricia Smith; sister, Christine Miller (Earl, Sr.); half brother, Thomas Lawson; and extended family and friends. She was preceded in death by her father, Donald Lawson, Sr.; and brother, Donald Lawson, Jr.

Services will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to Strano & Feeley Family Funeral Home, 635 Churchmans Rd., Newark, DE 19702 to help with expenses. To send an online condolence visit www.stranofeeley.com

Strano & Feeley

Family Funeral Home

302-731-5459
Published in The News Journal on Feb. 24, 2019
