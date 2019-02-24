|
|
Patricia Ellen Kucharski
Newark - Patricia Ellen Kucharski, age 54, of Newark, DE, passed away peacefully in her sleep at home Saturday, February 16, 2019.
Patricia is survived by her loving husband, William Kucharski; sons, Sean Bernardo and Anthony Bernardo; grandson, Brendan Bernardo; mother, Patricia Smith; sister, Christine Miller (Earl, Sr.); half brother, Thomas Lawson; and extended family and friends. She was preceded in death by her father, Donald Lawson, Sr.; and brother, Donald Lawson, Jr.
Services will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to Strano & Feeley Family Funeral Home, 635 Churchmans Rd., Newark, DE 19702 to help with expenses. To send an online condolence visit www.stranofeeley.com
Strano & Feeley
Family Funeral Home
302-731-5459
Published in The News Journal on Feb. 24, 2019