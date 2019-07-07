|
Patricia G. Adair
Bear - Patricia Alice Godwin Adair, 86, formerly of New Castle, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, July 2, 2019.
Pat was born in Wilmington, DE in 1932, daughter of Leroy and Alice Godwin. She spent 20 happy years with her husband, James A. Adair, III, until his death in 1980. She was also preceded in death by her parents and her brother, Thomas Godwin.
She graduated in 1950 from Conrad High School and went on to Goldey Beacom College. Pat worked for DuPont for over 30 years as an administrative professional, primarily in the Fibers Department.
She was a longtime member of New Castle Presbyterian Church, where she especially liked being a part of the Noon Circle women's group. Pat also enjoyed volunteering as a Girl Scout troop leader, mentoring elementary school students, and serving on the board of her local Mended Hearts chapter. She was also an active member of the Conrad High School reunion committee. She loved reading, traveling, crossword puzzles, camping and spending time outdoors. A devoted mother, grandmother and great-grandmother, the greatest joy in her life was the time spent with her family. She treasured their vacations and weekends together at Bethany Beach.
She is survived by her children, James Adair (Diann), Lydia McFadden (Mike) and Juliann Barry (Rob); her sister, Joann Stevens; her sister-in-law Betty Godwin; her beloved grandchildren, Angela, Doug, Joe, Chris, Laura, Becca, Daniel, Alex, Michael, Cecilia, Bethany and Jace; and her four great-grandchildren.
A Memorial Service will be held at 11 am on Tuesday, July 9, 2019, at New Castle Presbyterian Church, 25 E. 2nd Street, New Castle, DE 19720, where visitation will begin at 10 am. Interment will be private.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests contributions in her memory to the ().
Published in The News Journal on July 7, 2019