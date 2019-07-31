|
Patricia G. Culliton
Avondale - Patricia G. Culliton of Avondale, Pennsylvania left this earth for heaven on July 23, 2019. Born in Salisbury, Maryland, and raised in Parksley, Virginia, she was the daughter of Nellie May (Scott) and Judson Guy. Patricia was a beloved wife and partner, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother, and a dear friend to many people. She blessed everyone with her smiling eyes, joy of living, infectious energy, hugs and caring for others, all rooted in her deep faith. She loved the beach, sweet Southern cooking, her church community, family and community gatherings. Her fun-loving spirit will never be forgotten.
Pat was a graduate of Goldey-Beacom College in Wilmington, Delaware, and made her career at Hercules and DuPont. She was an active and passionate member of Aldersgate United Methodist Church, where she also the Grief Share Program and was a member of the choir.
She was predeceased by her mother and father, and by late husbands Harry Yarnell and Carroll Bowling. She is survived by 2 stepdaughters, 4 grandchildren and 1 great-grandson. She is also survived by her husband Bill Culliton and his 5 children, their spouses, and 8 grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in Pat's memory may be made to Aldersgate United Methodist Church, Grief Share Program, 2313 Concord Pike, Wilmington, Delaware 19803.
A gathering will be held on Sunday, August 4 from 5-7 p.m. at Chandler Funeral Home, 2506 Concord Pike, Wilmington, Delaware 19803. A second visitation will be held on Monday August 5, at Aldersgate United Methodist Church from 10:00-11:00 a.m.; funeral services at 11:00 a.m. Interment will be private.
Published in The News Journal from July 31 to Aug. 2, 2019