Patricia Helen Belcher
Patricia Helen Belcher

Bear - Patricia Helen Belcher, age 88, of Bear, DE, passed away Wednesday, October 21, 2020. Patricia treasured her family and loved having them all together as often as possible. She made many happy memories traveling to new places. She also enjoyed going to Delaware Park.

Patricia is survived by her son, John Belcher (Linda); daughters: Carolyn Voight, Billie Foraker (William), and Sally Keys (Leonard); brother, Esau Reed; sisters: Frankie Moore, Bernice Bryant, Catherine Harvey, and Ruby Wilson; 8 grandchildren; and 9 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband, Lacy Belcher; parents, Wyatt and Eula Reed; and 5 siblings.

A visitation will be held Monday, October 26, 2020, from 10-11 AM at Strano & Feeley Family Funeral Home, 635 Churchmans Rd., Newark, DE 19702 followed by a service in celebration of Patricia's life at 11 AM. Burial will follow in Gracelawn Memorial Park. For directions or to send an online condolence visit www.stranofeeley.com

Strano & Feeley

Family Funeral Home

302-731-5459




Published in The News Journal from Oct. 21 to Oct. 23, 2020.
