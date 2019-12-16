|
Patricia J. "Pat" Hicks
Wilmington - Patricia J. "Pat" Hicks, age 80, of Wilmington, DE, went home to be with her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, surrounded by her loving family. Pat was originally from Pocahontas, VA, before moving to DE in 1958. She was a wonderful Christian woman who enjoyed reading her Bible and volunteering with church organizations. Pat also enjoyed trips around the country to hear various evangelical preachers. She cherished her family - especially the grandchildren - who will all miss her deeply.
Pat is survived by her devoted husband of 60 years, Frank L. Hicks; children: Dennis Hicks, Veronica Hicks, and Brenda Dalton (Randy); 8 grandchildren; 9 great-grandchildren; 6 siblings; and numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins.
A visitation will be held Friday, December 20, 2019, from 2-3 PM at Strano & Feeley Family Funeral Home, 635 Churchmans Rd., Newark, DE 19702 followed by a service in celebration of Pat's life at 3 PM. Burial will be held Tuesday, December 24, 2019, at 10 AM at the Delaware Veterans Memorial Cemetery. For directions or to send an online condolence visit www.stranofeeley.com
