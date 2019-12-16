Services
Strano and Feeley Family Funeral Home
635 Churchmans Road
Newark, DE 19702
(302) 731-5459
Visitation
Friday, Dec. 20, 2019
2:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Strano and Feeley Family Funeral Home
635 Churchmans Road
Newark, DE 19702
View Map
Celebration of Life
Friday, Dec. 20, 2019
3:00 PM
Strano and Feeley Family Funeral Home
635 Churchmans Road
Newark, DE 19702
View Map
Burial
Tuesday, Dec. 24, 2019
10:00 AM
Delaware Veterans Memorial Cemetery
Resources
More Obituaries for Patricia Hicks
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Patricia J. "Pat" Hicks

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Patricia J. "Pat" Hicks Obituary
Patricia J. "Pat" Hicks

Wilmington - Patricia J. "Pat" Hicks, age 80, of Wilmington, DE, went home to be with her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, surrounded by her loving family. Pat was originally from Pocahontas, VA, before moving to DE in 1958. She was a wonderful Christian woman who enjoyed reading her Bible and volunteering with church organizations. Pat also enjoyed trips around the country to hear various evangelical preachers. She cherished her family - especially the grandchildren - who will all miss her deeply.

Pat is survived by her devoted husband of 60 years, Frank L. Hicks; children: Dennis Hicks, Veronica Hicks, and Brenda Dalton (Randy); 8 grandchildren; 9 great-grandchildren; 6 siblings; and numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins.

A visitation will be held Friday, December 20, 2019, from 2-3 PM at Strano & Feeley Family Funeral Home, 635 Churchmans Rd., Newark, DE 19702 followed by a service in celebration of Pat's life at 3 PM. Burial will be held Tuesday, December 24, 2019, at 10 AM at the Delaware Veterans Memorial Cemetery. For directions or to send an online condolence visit www.stranofeeley.com

Strano & Feeley

Family Funeral Home

302-731-5459
Published in The News Journal from Dec. 16 to Dec. 18, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Patricia's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -