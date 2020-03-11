Resources
More Obituaries for Patricia Queripel
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Patricia Jane (Riley) Queripel

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Patricia Jane (Riley) Queripel Obituary
Patricia Jane (Riley) Queripel

Patricia Jane (Riley) Queripel

Passed away at home on March 3rd surrounded by family and friends. Born on October 30th 1944 to Tom and Jane (Fahs) Riley.

Graduate of Mount Pleasant High School and Brown Vocational School of Nursing. She had a life long nursing career starting at Memorial Hospital in ICU and PEDS, went on to Planned Parenthood and spent the rest of her career as the office nurse for Dr's Owens/Hocutt and later Dr. King.

Predeceased by her husband James Frederick Queripel and her sister Judith (Riley) Krause. Survived by her daughter Dawn Queripel and grandson Auggie, brother Thomas Riley (Ann), sister Nancy Nace (Joe) nieces Catherine Williamson (Brian) Kimberly Hobbs (Kevin) Siobhan Benitez (Jonathan) and Lisa Donahoe.

Services will be held March 20th at 11:00 am at the Delaware Veterans Cemetery in Bear, DE. In lieu of flowers please send donations to Faithful Friends or Delaware Humane Society. Arrangements by Gore Funeral Services 302 274-2960. Online condolences can be made at www.gorefuneralservices.com
Published in The News Journal from Mar. 11 to Mar. 15, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Patricia's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -