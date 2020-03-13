Services
Strano and Feeley Family Funeral Home
635 Churchmans Road
Newark, DE 19702
(302) 731-5459
Visitation
Friday, Mar. 20, 2020
1:30 PM - 2:30 PM
Celebration of Life
Friday, Mar. 20, 2020
2:30 PM
1946 - 2020
Patricia Jean Gove Obituary
Patricia Jean Gove

Wilmington - Patricia J. Gove, age 73, of Wilmington, DE passed away on March 12, 2020,

Patsy is survived by her daughters: Tracey Gascoine (Teddy) and Christy Kane; her brother, Donald Greer; and her grandchildren: Andrew and Danielle Griest, Morgan Kane, and David and Taylor Gascoine. She was preceded in death by her husband, Wilbur Gove; her parents, and her siblings, Michael Greer and Deborah Clauges.

A visitation will be held on Friday, March 20, 2020 from 1:30-2:30 PM at the Strano & Feeley Family Funeral Home, 635 Churchmans Road, Newark, DE 19702. A memorial service in celebration of Patsy's life will follow at 2:30 PM. For directions or to send an online condolence visit www.stranofeeley.com

Published in The News Journal from Mar. 13 to Mar. 15, 2020
