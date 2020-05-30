Patricia Kline (Hurchalla) Ferguson



Millsboro - Patricia Kline passed-away on May 27, 2020. Formerly of Delaware and Chester County before moving to Millsboro, Delaware.



Beloved wife of Bernard (Bernie) Kline, Sister of Dorothy Marley (James). Preceded by her parents, Peter and Catherine Hurchalla and her Son, David Ferguson



Mother to Cynthia Ferguson, Michael Ferguson (Linda), and KimAnne Ferguson. MomMom and Grams to her five grandchildren and three great-grandchildren. She also has two stepchildren. Pamela and Christopher (Margaret) and two great step grandchildren.



Pat loved the mountains and enjoyed her time there with family and friends. She loved to travel and see the world, She was also committed to saving animals, especially her cats. She was active in her church and all the Social gatherings. She had a big heart and welcomed people to her home and made them feel at home and comfortable,



Due to Coronavirus, a "Celebration of Life" will be held at St Georges Chapel, Haberson,



DE. In lieu of Flowers, donations may be made to St. Georges Chapel 18 Olive Avenue Rehoboth, DE



ARR ;Parsell Funeral Home, Lewis DE









