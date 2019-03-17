Services
Spicer-Mullikin Funeral Home - New Castle
1000 N. DuPont Highway
New Castle, DE 19720
(302) 328-2213
Visitation
Thursday, Mar. 21, 2019
9:30 AM - 11:00 AM
Spicer-Mullikin Funeral Home - New Castle
1000 N. DuPont Highway
New Castle, DE 19720
View Map
Funeral service
Thursday, Mar. 21, 2019
11:00 AM
Spicer-Mullikin Funeral Home - New Castle
1000 N. DuPont Highway
New Castle, DE 19720
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Patricia Mason
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Patricia L. "Patsy" Mason


1944 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Patricia L. "Patsy" Mason Obituary
Patricia L. "Patsy" Mason

New Castle - Patricia L. "Patsy" Mason, age 74, of New Castle, DE, passed away on Thursday, March 14, 2019.

Born in St. John's Newfoundland on May 2, 1944, she was a daughter of the late Paul L. and Ella L. (Sheppard) Hartman. Patsy was a graduate of De La Warr High School. She worked as a para professional for Colonial School District, retiring after 32 years of dedicated service.

In her leisure time, Patsy enjoyed sewing, playing the guitar and singing karaoke. She was a gifted artist who took pleasure in drawing, painting and photography.

Patsy is survived by her sons, Gregory A. Mason, Sr. (Beth) of Newark and Kenneth D. Mason of New Castle; sister, Marie R. Stangee (Mike) of Bear; 9 grandchildren; and 12 great grandchildren.

A visitation for family and friends will be held from 9:30 am until 11 am on Thursday, March 21, 2019, at Spicer-Mullikin Funeral Home, 1000 North DuPont Parkway, New Castle, DE, where a funeral service will begin at 11 am. Interment will follow in Gracelawn Memorial Park, 2220 North DuPont Parkway, New Castle, DE.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Helen F. Graham Cancer Center, c/o Christiana Care, P.O. Box 1668, Wilmington, DE 19899.

To sign guest book, visit: spicermullikin.com

SPICER-MULLIKIN

FUNERAL HOMES & CREMATORY

302-328-2213
Published in The News Journal on Mar. 17, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Spicer-Mullikin Funeral Home - New Castle
Download Now