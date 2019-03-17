|
Patricia L. "Patsy" Mason
New Castle - Patricia L. "Patsy" Mason, age 74, of New Castle, DE, passed away on Thursday, March 14, 2019.
Born in St. John's Newfoundland on May 2, 1944, she was a daughter of the late Paul L. and Ella L. (Sheppard) Hartman. Patsy was a graduate of De La Warr High School. She worked as a para professional for Colonial School District, retiring after 32 years of dedicated service.
In her leisure time, Patsy enjoyed sewing, playing the guitar and singing karaoke. She was a gifted artist who took pleasure in drawing, painting and photography.
Patsy is survived by her sons, Gregory A. Mason, Sr. (Beth) of Newark and Kenneth D. Mason of New Castle; sister, Marie R. Stangee (Mike) of Bear; 9 grandchildren; and 12 great grandchildren.
A visitation for family and friends will be held from 9:30 am until 11 am on Thursday, March 21, 2019, at Spicer-Mullikin Funeral Home, 1000 North DuPont Parkway, New Castle, DE, where a funeral service will begin at 11 am. Interment will follow in Gracelawn Memorial Park, 2220 North DuPont Parkway, New Castle, DE.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Helen F. Graham Cancer Center, c/o Christiana Care, P.O. Box 1668, Wilmington, DE 19899.
