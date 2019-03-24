|
|
Patricia Lepore
Wilmington - Mary Patricia Lepore, age 89, of Wilmington, DE, formerly of Astoria, NY, passed away on March 22, 2019 at Shipley Manor.
Born in 1929 in New York, NY, she was the daughter of the late Joseph and May O'Leary. She worked for many years in the New York City Banking Industry. Patricia was a member of the Church of the Holy Child.
Survived by her daughters Monica Lepore, Anne Lepore, her wife Donna Scheurenbrand, granddaughter Maria Lepore-Stevens, her husband Eric VanEss, and grandson Dylan Lepore-Scheurenbrand. In addition to her parents she is predeceased by her husband Frank, and two sisters Florence and Margaret.
A viewing will be held on Tuesday March 26, 2019 from 6:00-7:45PM at Chandler Funeral Home, 2506 Concord Pike, followed by a brief prayer service at 7:45PM. A second viewing will be held at the funeral home on Wednesday from 9:00-10:00AM. Interment will be at All Saints Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to West Chester University Foundation, Attn: Camp Abilities, 202 Carter Dr., West Chester, PA 19382
For online condolences, please visit Chandlerfuneralhome.com
Published in The News Journal on Mar. 24, 2019