Patricia Lewis
Wilmington - Patricia R. "Pat" Lewis, age 68, of Wilmington died Saturday, June 29, 2019 at St. Francis Hospital.
Pat attended Christ Our King School and graduated from P.S. du Pont High School. She made her career at Nationwide as an insurance agent, retiring after 27 years of service. Pat was a member of the Claymont Fire Company Ladies Auxiliary, F.O.E. 74, and longtime member of Immaculate Heart of Mary Church. She loved spending summers at North Wildwood, doing needlepoint, spending her Saturdays at Cecil County Dragway, attending Dock Dogs to watch her granddogs jump, and shopping.
Pat was predeceased by her father Charles J. Herrman. She is survived by her husband, William T. "Bill" Lewis III; children William T. "Bill" Lewis IV (Gina) and Melanie Lewis (Kevin); mother Mildred P. Herrman; brothers C. John and Glenn Herrman; as well as several nieces and nephews.
A viewing will be held on Tuesday, July 9 beginning at 10 am at Immaculate Heart of Mary Church 4701 Weldin Rd., Wilmington, DE 19803 with a Mass of Christian Burial at 11 am. Interment will follow the mass at the Delaware Veterans Cemetery.
Published in The News Journal on July 3, 2019