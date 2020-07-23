Patricia Louise Gysling
Media, PA - Patricia Louise Gysling passed away restfully at home in her sleep in Media, PA on July 18, 2020. Born in Baltimore, MD on June 5, 1937, she was a loving, caring and engaging partner, mother, grandmother, and friend to many. She lived with integrity, had a strong work ethic, a great sense of humor, and a passion to share her knowledge, perspective, and enthusiasm for life. Tricia earned degrees in Mathematics from The Pennsylvania State University and University of Michigan at a time when women were not encouraged to pursue those topics. She spent her career motivating young minds in the field of mathematics as a teacher at Brandywine Springs Jr High and Glasgow High School in Delaware and at the University of Delaware, Delaware Technical Community College and West Chester University. She was awarded Delaware Teacher of the Year in 1989 and attended a reception at the White House. It brought her great joy to hear from her students after graduation.
Tricia enjoyed playing piano, singing, travelling, oil painting and taking courses at the University of Delaware's Osher Lifelong Learning Institute. Vermont was a favorite place to relax and enjoy time with family.
"Seanmhathair", Gaelic for Grandmother, enjoyed a special relationship with each of her beloved grandchildren. She enjoyed time with both her lifelong friends as well as new friends made through the years.
Patricia is survived by her partner Frank Stearns, sons John J. Gysling and Daniel L. Gysling, daughter-in-law Darla and sister Ellen. She is also survived by her grandchildren Briana, Nathaniel, Sophie and Seana.
A private funeral will be held at Edgewood Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to organizations that promote social justice and democracy. Condolences: www.nolanfidale.com