Sister Patricia Louise Ruth SSJ
- - Formerly S. Michael Louise, September 10, 2019, Age 77. Daughter of the late Heifler and Margaret Ruth; sister of Robert Ruth (Linda) and the late George Ruth. Also survived by nephews, a grandniece, grandnephews and the members of her Congregation, the Sisters of St. Joseph. Religious relatives and friends are invited to Viewing on Monday September 16 at 1:30 PM at St. Joseph Villa followed by Funeral Mass 3 PM at St. Joseph Villa. Donationsin her memory may be made to Saint Joseph Villa, 110 W. Wissahickon Ave., Flourtown, PA 19031
Published in The News Journal on Sept. 13, 2019