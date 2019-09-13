Services
Koller Funeral Home, Inc.
6835 Ridge Avenue
Philadelphia, PA 19128
215-482-5200
Viewing
Monday, Sep. 16, 2019
1:30 PM - 3:00 PM
St. Joseph Villa
Funeral Mass
Monday, Sep. 16, 2019
3:00 PM
St. Joseph Villa
Sister Patricia Louise Ruth Ssj

Sister Patricia Louise Ruth SSJ

- - Formerly S. Michael Louise, September 10, 2019, Age 77. Daughter of the late Heifler and Margaret Ruth; sister of Robert Ruth (Linda) and the late George Ruth. Also survived by nephews, a grandniece, grandnephews and the members of her Congregation, the Sisters of St. Joseph. Religious relatives and friends are invited to Viewing on Monday September 16 at 1:30 PM at St. Joseph Villa followed by Funeral Mass 3 PM at St. Joseph Villa. Donationsin her memory may be made to Saint Joseph Villa, 110 W. Wissahickon Ave., Flourtown, PA 19031
Published in The News Journal on Sept. 13, 2019
