Wilmington - Patricia "Patti" M. Bradley, 68, of Wilmington, DE died on Sunday March 8, 2020 of pancreatic cancer surrounded by her loving family at Christiana Hospital. Patti was born on the December 12, 1951 in Wilmington to the late James P and Mary L (Farmar) O'Kane. She was the oldest of two children and grew up in Wilmington and Hockessin. She graduated from AI High School in 1969 and Alvernia College in 1973 with a BA in Social Work. She worked as a counselor for the Van Hook School in New Castle and Bishop McDevitt High School in Wyncote, PA. After the birth of her first child in 1976, Patti decide to dedicate herself to raising her children and later in life volunteered at Newark Active Day Care. She loved to spend time with her family and friends, especially if they had a dog. Patti is survived by her husband of 45 years Eugene A. Bradley Sr, their three children Eugene "Dusty" Bradley Jr (Christy), Caroline Gioia (Mike), Sean Bradley (Kirstin), her sister Kathleen Bissot (David). Known as Nana, Patti leaves 12 grandchildren. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Thursday, March 12 at 11AM at St. John the Beloved Church, 907 Milltown Rd. Wilmington, 19808 where family and friends may call after 9:30AM. Entombment will follow Mass in Cathedral Cemetery. In lieu of flowers donations in her memory may be made to Newark Active Day, 1252 Capital Trail, Newark, DE. 19711. To send an online condolence please visit [email protected]
Published in The News Journal from Mar. 9 to Mar. 11, 2020
