|
|
Patricia M. Lewis
Wilmington - Patricia McLaughlin Lewis, age 87 of Wilmington, DE formerly of Lewes passed away on No-vember 15, 2019.
A native Delawarean, Pat was born in Wilmington the oldest of seven children of Katherine and William McLaughlin. A graduate of P.S. DuPont High School and Goldey Beacom, Pat retired from the DuPont Company in 1982 after 33 years of service, and then took her talents to West-vaco Corporation for 10 years.
Fulfilling her dream of living at the beach in 2000 she moved to Lewes. Ever the energizer bun-ny Pat kept busy working at St. Edmond Church Office, The Wooden Indian and The Royal Treat, all in Rehoboth Beach. The work was fun, but the friends she met along the way enriched her life beyond her wildest dreams. Proud of her volunteer work, she treasured being honored for 15 years of volunteer service to Delaware Hospice.
Pat is survived by her son Leon H. Ryan III (Candy) of Birmingham, AL, daughter Mary Roth (Michael) of Wilmington, and three incredible grandchildren Holston, Ash and Colby Ryan. She is also survived by siblings Joan C. McLaughlin, Linda Kegley, Stewart McLaughlin, William McLaughlin and Eugene McLaughlin. Along with her beloved nephews, niece and great new-phews. She was predeceased by her parents Katherine and William McLaughlin, sister Barbara Regener, brother-in-law Eugene Regener and nephews Timothy and Eugene Regener, and be-loved sister-in-laws Patricia McLaughlin and Marge McLaughlin. And Granddogs too numerous to mention and many, many friends.
The family wishes to thank her dear friends who were by her side in times of celebration and struggle. Oh how she loved you all! The next time you find yourself in Rehoboth, stop in for Mass at St. Edmond's, have breakfast at The Royal Treat, pick-up a book at Browseabout Books, get a gift at the Wooden Indian and maybe a slice at Nicola's Pizza, and think of Mom. She's smiling and watching over all of us.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be offered on Thursday, November 21, 2019 at 11:00 am at St. Edmond's Catholic Church, 409 King Charles Ave, Rehoboth Beach, DE 19971. A viewing will be held prior at the church from 10:00 am to 11:00 am. A committal service will be held on Friday, November 22, 2019 at 10:00 am at All Saints Cemetery, 6001 Kirkwood Hwy, Wilmington, DE 19808.
Donations in her memory may be made to Johns Hopkins ALS Clinic, 855 N. Wolfe St, Suite 270, Baltimore, MD 21205 or Delaware Hospice, 16 Polly Drummond Rd, Newark, DE 19711.
For online condolences, please visit chandlerfuneralhome.com.
Published in The News Journal from Nov. 16 to Nov. 17, 2019