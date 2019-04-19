Services
Immaculate Heart of Mary
4701 Weldin Rd
Wilmington, DE 19803
Viewing
Monday, Apr. 22, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Church
Shipley and Weldin Roads
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Apr. 22, 2019
11:00 AM
Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Church
Shipley and Weldin Roads
Wilmington - Patricia M. Yacyshyn, 94, a former resident of Kingsridge, Brandywine Hundred, died on April 16, 2019.

Patricia was born in Chester, PA to Patrick and Marie McCarthy and was graduated from Chester High School. In addition to raising her family, she worked at Acme on Naamans Road and also Strawbridge & Clothier. Patricia was a longtime member of Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Church. She loved gardening and was known for the primroses she raised.

Her husband, Leon, died in 2005 and she is survived by their 3 children: Joseph Yacyshyn (Deborah H.), Maryann Schaftlein (Richard), and John Yacyshyn (Deborah K.); 4 grandchildren: Robert Yacyshyn (Molly), Kathryn Swyka (Anthony), Christine Hill (Jeff) and Matthew Yacyshyn; and 1 great-grandson, Henry with another great-grandchild due soon. Patricia was preceded in death by her siblings: Mary McCarthy, Helen Smegelskie, Gertrude Coupe, Jean Homa, and Patrick McCarthy.

The family would like to acknowledge, with their deepest appreciation, the Lodge Lane Memory Care staff.

A viewing will be held from 10-11am, Monday, April 22 at Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Church, Shipley and Weldin Roads, where a Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11am. Interment will be at St. Joseph on the Brandywine Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests honoring the memory of Patricia M. Yacyshyn by sending a contribution to The Lodge Lane Memory Care Unit, 1221 Lodge Lane, Wilmington, DE 19809 or The of Delaware Valley, 399 Market St., Suite 102, Philadelphia, PA 19106. Messages of condolence may be sent to www.mccreryandharra.com
Published in The News Journal from Apr. 19 to Apr. 21, 2019
