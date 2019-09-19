|
|
Patricia Mae Kelly
Hartly - Patricia Mae Kelly, devoted wife, mother and grandmother passed on September 16, 2019. Born in Chester to the late Eleanor and John Kempf. She grew up in the Claymont area and moved to Hartly in 2005. Patti operated a home day care to help raise her three children. She went on to work as a crossing guard for New Castle County. She was an 18-year member of the Claymont Fire Company and Ladies Auxiliary where she held numerous positions including personnel officer and night ambulance dispatcher.
She was devoted to her family and raised three children and blessed with seven grandchildren. She loved being Mimi. She was the glue that bonded the family and planned all family vacations and Holidays. She was a friend to everyone she met. She always positioned her family and friends before herself. She was a loving, generous, kind, forgiving, beautiful person mixed into the best wife, mother, grandmother and friend.
She is survived by her husband of 43 years William Kelly. Daughter Jennifer Reuben, her husband Ken, daughter Rebecca Stratton, her husband Tom and son William Kelly II and wife Megan. Sister Sandy Lehr and brother John Kempf.
Seven grandchildren.
Lexie Reuben
Hailey Stratton
Morgan Stratton
Liam Kelly
Aubree Kelly
Kasey Reuben
Molly Reuben
Friends may call at the Marydel Fire Company, 110 Firehouse Lane, Marydel on Saturday morning from 10-1130am followed by a memorial service at 1130.
Patti will be truly missed by her family and friends. In lieu of flowers the family suggest donations to Saint Judes Childrens hospital, Brandywine Valley SPCA and Saint Josephs Indian school in South Dakota.
Published in The News Journal on Sept. 19, 2019